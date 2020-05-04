China, which has often been accused of human rights violations, now has an influential role on the U.N. Human Rights Council ( Radio-Canada

  China on the UN Human Rights Council raises concern (interview)

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 11:50
Last Updated: Monday, May 4, 2020 12:18

With China now being appointed to the Human Rights Council and the ‘consultative group’ there is concern by several countries that human rights abuses will not be investigated or properly condemned.

China has itself has regularly been accused of abuse and this could now further increase concerns that the Council has become as politicized and ineffective as its predecessor.

Colin Robertson is a former Canadian diplomat to China and to the U.N.

Listen

Critics of China’s human rights record accuse the country of efforts to derail human rights resolutions whether directed at them or at others.

Colin Robertson, now with the Global Affairs Institute, is a former Canadian diplomat to China and to the U.N. (supplied)

In July last year, 22 western nations signed a letter to the U.N about China’s arrests and incarceration of  Uyghurs, and dissenters. This was followed by a letter from 37 nations, including N. Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia and others, many of whom have human rights abuses of their own people with accusations of the ‘politicization’ of human rights issues and supporting China’s actions.

Robertson says this latest appointment is part of a systematic programme of the Chinese government to seek influential positions and influence wherever it can. This is to push their global strategy of expanding Chinese interests globally beyond current aspirations in the South and East China sea, limit international criticism, and extend their power.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been aggressively promoting Chinese influence at the U.N. where it can shape policies  (Thomas Peter-Reuters)

In an email to RCI he also wrote “The UN is the global parliament and it reflects national interests. We had hoped after the fall of the Soviet Union that the liberal international order would become the norm for all but it has not and it was naive to think it would.  Russia and China see global affairs in traditional terms: as a concert of great powers each with their own spheres of influence with tributary and vassel nations within that sphere”.

He says it is unfortunate that the U.S has backed away as it leaves a vacuum and weakens the international concept of multilateralism and western ideals of ‘rule of law’.

With China now at the head of four of 15 specialized U.N. committees, there are concerns that China will not move towards a more westernized mindset, but that the world will be influenced more towards a Chinese mindset, which some critics have long said runs counter to western ideals. Germany’s foreign minister once said for example in  February 2018 at the Munich security conference, ““China is developing a comprehensive system alternative to the Western one, which, unlike, our model, is not based on freedom, democracy and individual human rights”.

Additional information

Categories: International, Politics
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le cri du coeur de Véronique Hivon contre la mort sans dignitéCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiAttention aux photos de foules dans les lieux publicsPortes closes dans les centres de traitement des dépendancesRéouverture des librairies : un nouveau chapitre pour l'industrie du livreEn plein cœur de la pandémie, la vie à l’intérieur d’un CHSLDEn deux semaines, la situation dans les CHSLD et les RPA s'est rapidement détérioréeCOVID-19 : confortée par l'OMS, la Suède maintient le capIl faut offrir du soutien émotionnel aux écoliers de retour en classe, disent les expertsQuébec pourra fournir des masques aux enseignants
No vaccine for SARS, so why do we need one now? Your COVID-19 questions answeredFundraising figures show the Conservative leadership race is far from overCanadian Tim Bray quits as VP of Amazon Web Services, cites firing of activist employeesCanadian Forces chopper crashed in full view of multiple witnesses, military confirmsSee McDonald's new European restaurant for the coronavirus eraInternal U.S. document foresees surge of coronavirus deaths this month: NY TimesB.C. health officials believe personal interactions can eventually double without resurgence of COVID-19Girl, 9, and boy, 10, identified as victims of deadly off-road vehicle crash in southwest B.C.Montreal not flattening the curve, city's public health director saysSupposed COVID-19 case in Nunavut deemed false positive; top doctor apologizes