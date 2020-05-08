Iranian freestyle footballer Hosna Mirhadi, 23, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she trains with a ball, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a park in Tehran, Iran, May 5, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2DIG93P2SL

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author