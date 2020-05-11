A visitor dressed as a Disney character takes a selfie while wearing a protective face mask at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC21MG9Q9L4K
Tags: China, coronavirus, COVID-19, Disney, Disneyland, mask, pandemic, Shanghai, Shanghai Disney Resort, theme park
