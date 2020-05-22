Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. Picture taken May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tags: britain, Cambridge, coronavirus, hospital, patients
