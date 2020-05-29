Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests yesterday, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer, protests, Rachel Perez, rubber bullets, u.s.a.
Tags: George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer, protests, Rachel Perez, rubber bullets, u.s.a.
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.