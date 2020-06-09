Hong Kong, police in riot gear march follow a protest

Police in riot gear march follow a protest marking the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. One year ago, a sea of humanity a million people by some estimates marched through central Hong Kong on a steamy afternoon. It was the start of what would grow into the longest-lasting and most violent anti-government movement the city has seen since its return to China in 1997. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)