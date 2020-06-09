London, a worker rests after the statue of Robert Milligan was taken down

A worker rests after the statue of slave owner Robert Milligan was taken down, at West India Quay, east London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a protest saw anti-racism campaigners tear down a statue of a slave trader in Bristol. London’s mayor says statues of imperialist figures could be removed from the city’s streets, in the latest sign of change sparked by the death of George Floyd. London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is setting up a commission to ensure monuments reflect the city’s diversity. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)