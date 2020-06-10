Thousands of people demonstrated in a park in Amsterdam

Thousands of people demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a park in Amsterdam, Wednesday June 10, 20202, named for South African anti-Apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. It was the latest in a series of protests in Dutch cities that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25, 2020, and the protests across the United States and the world that followed. Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while lying handcuffed on the ground. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)