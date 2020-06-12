A beef and lamb market in Beijing closed by authorities

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, June 12, 2020 16:23

Security officials stand outside the entrance to a building holding a beef and lamb market in Beijing that was closed by authorities after it was visited by a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, June 12, 2020. Local authorities announced on Thursday a 52-year-old man had become the city’s first confirmed case of local transmission in weeks after he arrived at a clinic complaining of fever. The official Xinhua News Agency said two other cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Beijing on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

