Students wearing face masks line up to enter their classroom on the first day of school since the lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, June 15, 2020. Some children in urban areas returned to school Monday. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Students wearing face masks to enter their classroom in Montevideo, Uruguay
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.