Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise at the HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. When hospitality business Donnelly Group rang in the new year, opening two Hobo Cannabis Company stores in March and April were top priorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.