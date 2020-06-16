HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:09

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise at the HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. When hospitality business Donnelly Group rang in the new year, opening two Hobo Cannabis Company stores in March and April were top priorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

