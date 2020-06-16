People who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:08

A man pauses to look at photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran, during a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver on Sunday January 19, 2020. The families of Canadians killed by Iran’s downing of a commercial airliner in January are preparing to grill Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne over the federal government’s plan to hold the Islamic Republic to account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author