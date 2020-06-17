In this June 11, 2020 photo, Dancers of the Thuringian State Ballet train on the stage of the theater in Gera, Germany. After weeks of corona abstinence the dancers have one hour of daily training. White lines on the floor strictly assign each of them to their own area in order to maintain enough distance because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
Dancers of the Thuringian State Ballet train on the stage of the theater
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.