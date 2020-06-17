Dancers of the Thuringian State Ballet train on the stage of the theater

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:10

In this June 11, 2020 photo, Dancers of the Thuringian State Ballet train on the stage of the theater in Gera, Germany. After weeks of corona abstinence the dancers have one hour of daily training. White lines on the floor strictly assign each of them to their own area in order to maintain enough distance because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Succession d'Andrew Scheer : les candidats débattent en françaisMort de Rayshard Brooks à Atlanta : un policier accusé de meurtre qualifiéLe Canada échoue à obtenir un siège au Conseil de sécurité de l'ONUInterdiction de coucher au Nouveau-Brunswick en route vers les Îles-de-la-MadeleineInquiétudes au Manoir Liverpool : le CISSS qualifié de « juge et partie »COVID-19 : l'Ontario envisage de permettre la « bonne foi » comme défense en courIl y aura enquête publique sur des décès survenus dans des CHSLD du QuébecLes plages, piscines, gyms et arénas du Québec pourront rouvrir lundiPas de BAPE virtuel sur GNL Québec, demandent 45 groupesL'Alberta ira de l'avant avec un référendum sur la péréquation
Taking Kaepernick's lead, Black athletes increasingly forcing change in pro sportsNDP Leader Jagmeet Singh booted from Commons for calling Bloc MP a racistNew NAFTA takes effect next month. U.S. is already threatening legal challengesConservative leadership contenders square off in only French-language debateBlack Lives Matter network to spend $12M US to fight institutionalized racismCanada loses its bid for seat on UN Security CouncilPolice returned vehicle with human remains inside, families of N.S. shooting victims allegeAtlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murderUse of firearms is RCMP's most common recorded intervention tactic, report showsWhy so few fossilized dinosaur eggs? Because many were squishy, not hard, study suggests