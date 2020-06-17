Indian army soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague Sunil Kumar, killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, as the body was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan airport, in Patna, Bihar state, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Twenty Indian troops were reportedly killed, in the clash in the Ladakh region late Monday that was the first deadly confrontation on the disputed border between India and China since 1975. (AP Photo/Aftab Alam Siddiqui)