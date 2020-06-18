Parks Canada gradually resume camping at select national parks

Camping services at select national parks and historic sites will be allowed starting on June 22, according to a press release from Parks Canada.

Visitors with reservations will have access to some trails, green spaces and recreational boating, however roofed areas, such as yurts will only be available in select locations.

“As the summer arrives, our national parks and historic sites offer spaces where Canadians can enjoy the outdoors while also respecting the advice of public health experts to keep a safe physical distance from others,” Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s minister responsible for Parks Canada said in a press release.

Camping is only available to people that have existing reservations for now, but Parks Canada will eventually start taking new reservations online in the coming weeks.

“I am pleased that Parks Canada will be offering camping at a number of locations across the country and I encourage all Parks Canada visitors to make sure they plan ahead and prepare for their visit,” Wilkinson added.

Parks Canada also said that they will be cancelling and refunding reservations made from international visitors until at least Aug. 7, 2020 due to travel restrictions.

Parks Canada had suspended camping activities up until May 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then later gradually resumed some activities and operations in select national parks on June 1.