A man cools down under a water fountain in Montreal, Sunday, June 21, 2020, as a heat wave hits the city and province. Quebec is reporting no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today as well as 69 new cases of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A man cools down under a water fountain in Montreal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.