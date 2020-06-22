Men spray off the acrylic paint and spray paint used by George Floyd protesters at the Ohio Statehouse Monday morning, June 22, 2020. The red paint was supposed to be symbolic of how minorities have been victims of police brutality. Prostesters said the intent was to make a statement — not to deface. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Men spray off paint used by George Floyd protesters at the Ohio Statehouse
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.