Troy Hennes, left, Harry Green, center, and Keagan Stroop ride their horses on the Green family’s property near Belt, Mont., as they prepare for a horseback trip through Montana’s backcountry to raise money for cancer care and research, June 24, 2020. They spent two years planning the journey. (Rion Sanders/The Great Falls Tribune via AP)
Horse riding on the Green family’s property near Belt, Montana
