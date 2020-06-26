In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, photo, workers fill customers’ orders in Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tenn. The independent bookstore, owned by novelist Ann Patchett and Karen Hayes, opened and thrived while others were closing their doors and is once again defying the odds during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
