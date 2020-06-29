A statue of John C. Calhoun is removed from the monument in his honor in Marion Square on June 24, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Work crews began dismantling the monument on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Charleston Removes John C. Calhoun Statue From City’s Marion Square
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.