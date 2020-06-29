A woman kisses the coffin of her relative, presumed victim of Covid-19 on June 24, 2020 in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. More than 300 graves have been digged at the San Miguel Xico cemetery due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Most of the graves are for confirmed or suspected deceased victims with the virus. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
VALLE DE CHALCO, MEXICO - JUNE 24: A woman kisses the coffin of her relative, presumed victim of Covid-19 on June 24, 2020 in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. More than 300 graves have been digged at the San Miguel Xico cemetery due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Most of the graves are for confirmed or suspected deceased victims with the virus. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Burials At Valle de Chalco Cemetery Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.