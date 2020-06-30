A brig with scarlet sails on the Finnish Gulf coast during a rehearsal for the the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation which will take place on June 27 in St.Petersburg, Russia, early Friday, June 26, 2020. This year the festival will not be held in the city center, but on the Finnish Gulf. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no spectators but the event will be broadcast on television. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)