In this handout photo provided by the Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Nimu, Ladakh area, India, Friday, July 3, 2020. Modi made an unannounced visit Friday to a military base in remote Ladakh region bordering China where the soldiers of the two countries have been facing off for nearly two months. Modi’s visit comes in the backdrop of massive Indian army build-up in Ladakh region following hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and dozens injured, the worst military confrontation in over four decades between the Asian giants. (Press Information Bureau via AP)