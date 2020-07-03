Motorists line up to cross the Confederation Bridge as the so-called tourism bubble for the Atlantic region begins, Friday July 3, 2020. Motorists coming off the bridge from New Brunswick have to go through a check point and present certain documents but they wont have to self isolate for 14 days. The whole process takes less than five minutes depending on the traffic. The same is true for drivers using the Northumberland Ferries at Wood Islands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis