A family pulls up to a drive -thru testing site in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvale Saturday, June 27, 2020, for free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)