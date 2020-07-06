Arevalo-Robledo family, dressed as The Simpsons during lockdown in Buenos Aires

The Arevalo-Robledo family, dressed as The Simpsons, poses for a photo in their living room during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mariano Arevalo is Homer, Mariel Robledo is Marge, Federico Garozzo is Bart, Julieta is Lisa and Camila Arevalo is Maggie. This family said every day of lockdown started to look the same, so they decided every Saturday to dress in different costumes to combat boredom and put some humor into their lives. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)