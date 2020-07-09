Police passes campaign poster for contender in Poland’s key presidential election runoff Sunday, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who runs against the incumbent conservative president, Andrzej Duda, who is seeking reelection, in Raciaz, Poland, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Trzaskowski’s win would break the ruling right-wing party’s control of Poland’s politics. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Police passes campaign poster for presidential election in Raciaz, Poland
