A Via Rail train heading to Toronto is seen at the Dorval station in Montreal on June 25, 2019. VIA Rail is temporarily laying off about 1,000 union workers due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the travel industry. (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)

VIA Rail temporarily lays off about 1,000 workers amid pandemic 

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:30

Canada’s national passenger railway service VIA Rail is temporarily laying off about 1,000 union workers due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the travel industry, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.

The layoffs will take effect on July 24.

VIA Rail said that while they’ve seen some positive developments in service resumption, many of their routes remain interrupted. In March, the rail company had reduced its service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Unfortunately, as we don’t anticipate ridership to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the foreseeable future, we have had to make difficult decisions to deal with the situation as we gain a better understanding of the impacts of the pandemic on our operations,” Cynthia Garneau, the president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

This is the second time this year VIA Rail has had to temporarily lay off staff.

Back in February, the company temporarily laid off almost 1,000 workers due to rail blockades in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. 

“The current year has been filled with unprecedented challenges,” Garneau said. 

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Projet de loi 61 : Legault imposera le bâillon cet automne s'il le fautQuébec réduit les heures d'ouverture et de consommation dans les barsUn portrait statistique du stress des parents durant la pandémieAlerte Amber pour retrouver un père et ses deux filles enlevées à LévisLa mère et le frère de Justin Trudeau ont reçu des honoraires de l'organisme UNISAllégations de Safia Nolin : Maripier Morin met sa carrière sur pauseDessertes aériennes régionales : Québec met sur pied un groupe d’interventionRéforme en immigration : Québec assouplit les règles du PEQLa santé des travailleurs agricoles temporaires : pas toujours une prioritéL'Ontario prolonge les décrets d'urgence jusqu'au 22 juillet
Peter Nygard files for dismissal of class-action lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted womenTelefilm Canada investigating allegations of misconduct against employeeAmber Alert issued for father, 2 children missing in QuebecU.S. Supreme Court rules N.Y. prosecutors, but not yet Congress, can access Trump financial recordsPolice chiefs call on federal government to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs for personal useSeoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead following massive searchSome good news from around the world on ThursdayTesla's soaring stock has Elon Musk nearing another $1.8B US paydayVigilante justice or community safety? Protesters target Albertans on bail accused of crimes against childrenPolynesian and South American people met, interbred many centuries ago