Young paddlers make their way along the Mississippi River in a summer program

Young paddlers make their way along the Mississippi River as they take part in a summer program at the Carleton Place Canoe Club in Carleton Place, Ont. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The National Capital region is currently experiencing a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
