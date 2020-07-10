Richard Santos and his partner Lia kiss in their bedroom in Rio de Janeiro

Richard Santos and his partner Lia kiss in their bedroom in the squat known as Casa Nem, occupied by members of the LGBTQ community who are in self-quarantine as a protective measure against the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Several years ago Casa Nem became a shelter for LGBTQ victims of violence and those who, rejected by their families, have nowhere to live. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)