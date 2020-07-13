Kim Burns, right, of Maple Ridge, B.C., crosses the Canada-U.S. border

Kim Burns, right, of Maple Ridge, B.C., lifts a wagon across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., into Peace Arch Historical State Park in Blaine, Wash., as her fiance’s sons Matthew Steiner, front left, and Gabe Steiner help carry a Canadian and U.S. flag cornhole game, as she arrives to see her fiance Jeff Steiner, of Marysville, Wash., on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck