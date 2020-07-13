Alberta seeking third party review of COVID-19 pandemic response

The Alberta provincial government has opened a request for proposal process to have a third party review the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Sunday.

“The third-party review will enhance Alberta’s capacity to respond to a potential second wave of COVID-19 and any future pandemics,” a statement said. “A strong, coordinated response can help save lives, prevent wide-scale spread of disease and help jobs and the economy bounce back more quickly.”

The review of Alberta’s government response to the pandemic will include their health system response, economic response, governance and decision making, procurement, engagement with other governments, and communications.

As of Friday Alberta had a total of 8,596 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths.

The review is expected to be similar to those done in the past after historic natural disasters such as the 2016 Horse River Fire in Fort McMurray, the 2013 floods in southern Alberta, and the 2011 Slave Lake fire.

According to the statement the request for proposal process is open until Aug. 10, and the Alberta government aims to choose a candidate to review their COVID-19 response by Aug. 19 so that the review process can start right away and be finished this fall.