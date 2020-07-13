The Alberta provincial government has opened a request for proposal process to have a third party review the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (iStock/typhoonski)

Alberta seeking third party review of COVID-19 pandemic response

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 17:05

The Alberta provincial government has opened a request for proposal process to have a third party review the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Sunday. 

“The third-party review will enhance Alberta’s capacity to respond to a potential second wave of COVID-19 and any future pandemics,” a statement said. “A strong, coordinated response can help save lives, prevent wide-scale spread of disease and help jobs and the economy bounce back more quickly.”

The review of Alberta’s government response to the pandemic will include their health system response, economic response, governance and decision making, procurement, engagement with other governments, and communications. 

As of Friday Alberta had a total of 8,596 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths. 

The review is expected to be similar to those done in the past after historic natural disasters such as the 2016 Horse River Fire in Fort McMurray, the 2013 floods in southern Alberta, and the 2011 Slave Lake fire. 

According to the statement the request for proposal process is open until Aug. 10, and the Alberta government aims to choose a candidate to review their COVID-19 response by Aug. 19 so that the review process can start right away and be finished this fall. 

Categories: Health
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
« Vous êtes toute ma vie » : la mère de Norah et Romy leur rend hommageLa Maison-Blanche dément qu’une campagne de salissage vise le Dr FauciAffaire UNIS : Justin Trudeau et Bill Morneau s'excusentLe masque sera obligatoire dans les lieux publics fermés partout au Québec24 régions ontariennes peuvent passer à la 3e étape du déconfinementLe Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal montre la porte à Nathalie BondilDénonciations : lâché par Preste, son agence, Kevin Parent s’excuseMeng Wanzhou : révéler des documents du SCRS pourrait nuire, dit Affaires mondiales CanadaLa pandémie a fortement transformé les dépenses des CanadiensUn homme de Boucherville accusé d’incitation au génocide
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney accuses feds of getting in the way of fixing contact tracing appReturn of North American economy will negate need for tariffs, Trudeau tells TrumpBody found at Southern California lake is Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities sayCanadian business leaders launch national initiative to fight anti-Black systemic racismFederal wage subsidy for businesses to be extended to December: TrudeauQuebec mother heartbroken over death of 2 young daughters as police narrow search for fatherJohnny Depp tells libel trial Amber Heard hit him with wild 'haymaker' punchQuebec man accused of advocating genocide, making threats against Muslims, TrudeauMars is about to be invaded by robots from planet EarthMuch of Ontario heading into Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan this Friday