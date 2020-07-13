People walk by the sea at Aphrodite’s Rock, ‘Petra tou Romiou’, the spot where according to ancient Greek mythology the ancient goddess Aphrodite was born, near Paphos, Cyprus, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
People walk by the sea at Aphrodite's Rock, 'Petra tou Romiou', the spot where according to ancient Greek mythology the ancient goddess Aphrodite was born, near Paphos, Cyprus, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
People walk by the sea at Aphrodite’s Rock near Paphos, Cyprus
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.