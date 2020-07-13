U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, Dec. 4, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)

Trudeau discusses threat of U.S. aluminum tariffs in call with Trump

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 16:24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he told President Donald Trump during a phone conversation earlier in the day that renewed U.S. tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum would hurt the economies of both countries.

The issue of the possible tariffs against Canadian aluminum threatens to add another irritant in the relations between Ottawa and Washington just as the two countries are celebrating the coming into force of a new North American free trade agreement that also includes Mexico.

The threat of renewed tariffs came after Canadian producers, unable to shut down production at their smelters, which must run 24/7, and faced with pandemic-related shutdowns of many of their manufacturing customers, opted to make a more generic form of aluminum and ship it to warehouses in the United States.

That alarmed certain U.S. smelter owners and operators, who have been urging the U.S. trade representative’s office to slap fresh levies on the “surge” of imports or raw aluminum from Canada.

The pandemic “caused certain disruption in the aluminum sector that is starting to realign itself, given the economies are starting up again and manufacturing is getting going,” Trudeau said after his call with Trump.

“I impressed upon him that it would be a shame to see tariffs come in between our two countries at a time where we’re celebrating NAFTA , and at a time where we want our businesses and our manufacturers to get going as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said.

“We pledged to keep working on it together.”

The two leaders also discussed a host of other issues, including “the Black Lives Matter movement, and the need to combat systemic racism” and the the ongoing situation in Hong Kong and China’s imposition of a new national security law on the territory, according to a readout of the phone call released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trudeau also thanked Trump for his support to free Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who’ve been detained by China since Dec. 10, 2018 in an apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request.

Categories: Economy, International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
« Vous êtes toute ma vie » : la mère de Norah et Romy leur rend hommageLa Maison-Blanche dément qu’une campagne de salissage vise le Dr FauciAffaire UNIS : Justin Trudeau et Bill Morneau s'excusentLe masque sera obligatoire dans les lieux publics fermés partout au Québec24 régions ontariennes peuvent passer à la 3e étape du déconfinementLe Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal montre la porte à Nathalie BondilDénonciations : lâché par Preste, son agence, Kevin Parent s’excuseMeng Wanzhou : révéler des documents du SCRS pourrait nuire, dit Affaires mondiales CanadaLa pandémie a fortement transformé les dépenses des CanadiensUn homme de Boucherville accusé d’incitation au génocide
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney accuses feds of getting in the way of fixing contact tracing appReturn of North American economy will negate need for tariffs, Trudeau tells TrumpBody found at Southern California lake is Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities sayCanadian business leaders launch national initiative to fight anti-Black systemic racismFederal wage subsidy for businesses to be extended to December: TrudeauQuebec mother heartbroken over death of 2 young daughters as police narrow search for fatherJohnny Depp tells libel trial Amber Heard hit him with wild 'haymaker' punchQuebec man accused of advocating genocide, making threats against Muslims, TrudeauMars is about to be invaded by robots from planet EarthMuch of Ontario heading into Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan this Friday