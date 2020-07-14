France’s President and French Armies Chief Staff in the command car

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and French Armies Chief Staff General Francois Lecointre stand in the command car, center, as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Paris. France are honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday. Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade in Paris is being redesigned this year to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
