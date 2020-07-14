Visitors explore Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Saturday, July 4, 2020. Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are now able to visit Nova Scotia, provided they show proof of residency, without self-isolating to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. People from outside Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan