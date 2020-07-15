A helicopter makes a drop on a wildfire as it burns near Evergreen, Colo. US

A helicopter makes a drop on a wildfire as it burns, Monday, July 13, 2020 near Evergreen, Colo. Cooler weather and rain have settled into the region Tuesday, July 14, giving firefighters hope that they can contain the fire, which has caused no injuries or burned any structures yet but forced the evacuation of around 1,000 residents in the scenic area. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)