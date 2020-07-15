Police walk past vehicles that were burned in Santiago, Chile

Police walk past vehicles that were burned inside a car dealership during a night of protests demanding Congress approve a bill that would allow residents to withdraw 10% of their pensions early, amid the economic slowdown triggered by the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
