Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn trash during a protest against lockdown that has been placed in their neighborhood due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 13, 2020. As Israel grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, it has begun to impose restrictions on selected towns and neighborhoods with high infection rates. Many of these areas are ultra-Orthodox, and residents say they are being unfairly singled out. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)