A demonstrator dressed as Batman holds a cross with the name of the Brazilian state of Tocantins, during a demonstration in support of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Last week, Bolsonaro announced for the second time that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and more than 76,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)