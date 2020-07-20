man walks past a burning fire in a poor neighborhood in Harare, Zimbabwe

By Radio Canada International
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020

A man walks past a burning fire in a poor neighborhood in Harare, Monday, July 20, 2020. Zimbabwe’s finance minister says the country’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.5% this year, although others say it will contract even more, as the effects of the coronavirus and a drought take a toll on the struggling southern African nation. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

