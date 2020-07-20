A man walks past a burning fire in a poor neighborhood in Harare, Monday, July 20, 2020. Zimbabwe’s finance minister says the country’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.5% this year, although others say it will contract even more, as the effects of the coronavirus and a drought take a toll on the struggling southern African nation. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
man walks past a burning fire in a poor neighborhood in Harare, Zimbabwe
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.