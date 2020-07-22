Trainee service dogs and volunteers wait to board transit buses in Vancouver

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 17:07

Trainee service dogs and their volunteers wait to board and ride transit buses during a training exercise at the Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Approximately two dozen dogs participated in training exercises on different types of buses as part of a one-day training program organized by B.C. & Alberta Guide Dogs and Translink, to accelerate training that has fallen behind due to COVID-19. Volunteers who help raise and train the dogs from seven-weeks-old to 15-months have been limited in the amount of public training they can do due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dogs that go through training later become paired with veterans or first responders dealing with PTSD, children who have autism, guides for the blind or enter the charity’s breeding program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Plaintes contre Julie Payette : c'est à Trudeau d'intervenir, dit l'oppositionAffaire UNIS : Justin Trudeau témoignera devant un comité parlementaireBill Morneau rembourse 41 000 $ de frais de voyages à UNISCOVID-19 : 165 nouveaux cas en OntarioCarpentier a tué ses filles avant le début de la chasse à l'hommeArrêt Jordan : Nathalie Normandeau, un cas à part?Demandeurs d'asile : l'Entente sur les tiers pays sûrs invalidée en courLa GRC accuse de terrorisme un Albertain lié au groupe armé État islamiqueLes dénonciations anonymes sur Facebook au cœur d'un débat juridiqueLa Défense était au courant de la COVID-19 dès le 17 janvier
B.C. announces new rules for bars and nightclubs as COVID-19 cases continue to climbBlack journalist who witnessed N-word used in Fifth Estate meeting calls for broader change at CBCTrump sending federal law enforcement agents to Chicago, AlbuquerqueCanada's asylum agreement with the U.S. infringes on Charter, says Federal CourtQuebec provincial police say Martin Carpentier killed daughters, then himselfTerrorism charges laid against Calgary man accused of helping ISIS in SyriaBlue Jays' bid to play home games in Pittsburgh for upcoming season rejectedScientists struggling to understand how to contain silent spread of coronavirus before it's too lateKim Kardashian asks for compassion amid husband Kanye West's erratic behaviourTour boats at Niagara Falls show contrast between U.S., Canadian approach to COVID-19