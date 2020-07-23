Healthcare workers honor Duduzile Margaret Mbonane, South Africa

By Radio Canada International |
Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 12:43

Healthcare workers and members of the community form an honor guard to mark the service and commitment of their colleague, Duduzile Margaret Mbonane, who died from COVID-19, during her funeral in Thokoza east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mbonane died just a month before her retirement, her husband said. Those on the front lines have been hit hard: The World Health Organization said Thursday more than 10,000 health workers have been infected in its African region, which is largely sub-Saharan Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

