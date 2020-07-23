Healthcare workers honor Duduzile Margaret Mbonane, South Africa

Healthcare workers and members of the community form an honor guard to mark the service and commitment of their colleague, Duduzile Margaret Mbonane, who died from COVID-19, during her funeral in Thokoza east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mbonane died just a month before her retirement, her husband said. Those on the front lines have been hit hard: The World Health Organization said Thursday more than 10,000 health workers have been infected in its African region, which is largely sub-Saharan Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)