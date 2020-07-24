Josee Masson, left, and Marie-Eve Garneau release two doves at end of the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in Saint-Apollinaire Que. A man hunt was launched to find the missing father of the two deceased girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Josee Masson, left, and Marie-Eve Garneau release two doves at end of the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in Saint-Apollinaire Que. A man hunt was launched to find the missing father of the two deceased girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Two doves released at the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier in Levis, Que
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.