Josee Masson, left, and Marie-Eve Garneau release two doves at end of the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in Saint-Apollinaire Que. A man hunt was launched to find the missing father of the two deceased girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Two doves released at the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier in Levis, Que

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 11:43

Josee Masson, left, and Marie-Eve Garneau release two doves at end of the funerals of Romy and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in Saint-Apollinaire Que. A man hunt was launched to find the missing father of the two deceased girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy