A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria, Monday, July 27, 2020 .More than 50 corona tests in the small community of St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut have been positive in the past few days. Young interns in tourism companies are particularly affected, but at least one holiday guest has also been tested positive. St. Wolfgang is the most important holiday resort in Upper Austria.(AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)