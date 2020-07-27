A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria, Monday, July 27, 2020 .More than 50 corona tests in the small community of St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut have been positive in the past few days. Young interns in tourism companies are particularly affected, but at least one holiday guest has also been tested positive. St. Wolfgang is the most important holiday resort in Upper Austria.(AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)
A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria, Monday, July 27, 2020 .More than 50 corona tests in the small community of St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut have been positive in the past few days. Young interns in tourism companies are particularly affected, but at least one holiday guest has also been tested positive. St. Wolfgang is the most important holiday resort in Upper Austria.(AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)
A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.