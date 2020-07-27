President Donald Trump poses for photographs with supporters of Terry Sharpe

President Donald Trump poses for photographs with a group of supporters of Terry Sharpe, pictured right of Trump, known as the “Walking Marine” arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. Sharpe has walked from Summerfield, N.C., to Washington to raise awareness of the current veteran suicide rate. Also pictured is Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, left of Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)