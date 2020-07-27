A pot-bellied pig in a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 12:49

A pot-bellied pig visits Daria Michaleski, bottom, as she, Jennifer Nelson, centre, and Sydney Illerbrun, top left, participate in a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser at The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The not for profit farm, which relies on donations and provides a home for abused and at risk animals, hosted two yoga sessions to help raise funds to operate after being unable to host tours and events due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

