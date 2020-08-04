Canadian singer Michael Bublé recognized by British Columbia’s highest honour

The Canadian singer Michael Bublé is among a group of 13 people being recognized by one of British Columbia’s highest honours.

British Columbia’s Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, the chancellor of the order, announced Monday that Bublé, who was born in Burnaby, British Columbia, and 12 other British Columbians are being appointed to the Order of British Columbia.

“As the representative of the Crown in British Columbia and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 13 new members to the order,” Austin said. “They have helped us to grow as a province, taught us to care for our environment, enriched our lives with literature and art, helped us to address past injustices and inspired us to become a more caring and inclusive society.”

According to a press release, 160 British Columbians were nominated for the honour. The British Columbia government has been trying to raise awareness of the province’s highest honour to ensure that outstanding people from all over the province have the opportunity to be recognized.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Order of British Columbia investiture ceremony for 2020 is postponed and will be held for recipients in 2021.