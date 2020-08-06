A man holds the Lebanese flag during a vigil to honour those who died and were injured in the massive blast in Beirut in Montreal on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man holds the Lebanese flag during a vigil to honour those who died in Beirut

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 16:07

A man holds the Lebanese flag during a vigil to honour those who died and were injured in the massive blast in Beirut in Montreal on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy