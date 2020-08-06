A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River near the Adawe Crossing in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River in Ottawa

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 15:56

A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River near the Adawe Crossing in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy