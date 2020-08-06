A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River near the Adawe Crossing in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River near the Adawe Crossing in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A person walks in the shallow waters of the Rideau River in Ottawa
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.